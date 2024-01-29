Two bills on the use of frozen biomaterial from fallen soldiers registered in the Parliament

As of the morning of January 29, the Verkhovna Rada has registered two bills that should regulate the legislation on the storage and use of reproductive cells of deceased soldiers. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

As of this morning, two draft laws have already been registered in the Rada to address the issue of storage and use of reproductive cells of deceased war veterans. According to my information, the following initiatives are still pending - The MP wrote in Telegram.

Context

At the end of November, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law requiring Ukrainian clinics to dispose of reproductive cells of fallen soldiers stored in cryobanks starting in March. Women began to raise the alarm, and the Servant of the People party promised to vote for the necessary changes to prevent this from happening.

The Ministry of Health said that cryobanks will not dispose of frozen biomaterial from the dead military and assured that they are already working with MPs to resolve this issue.