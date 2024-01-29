Two bills on the use of frozen biomaterial from fallen soldiers registered in the Parliament

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102834 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130010 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130794 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172227 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169865 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276672 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177961 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167034 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148732 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245210 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102457 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 91940 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 88843 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100192 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 42749 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276672 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245210 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230425 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255858 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241704 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 9192 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130010 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104030 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104140 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120414 views
Two bills on the use of frozen biomaterial from fallen soldiers registered in the Parliament

Two bills on the use of frozen biomaterial from fallen soldiers registered in the Parliament

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25968 views

Two bills have been registered in the Ukrainian parliament to regulate the storage and use of reproductive cells of fallen soldiers. The bills are aimed at preventing clinics from disposing of frozen biomaterial.

As of the morning of January 29, the Verkhovna Rada has registered  two bills that should regulate the legislation on the storage and use of reproductive cells of deceased soldiers. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN. 

As of this morning, two  draft laws have already been registered in the Rada to address the issue of storage and use of reproductive cells of deceased war veterans. According to my information, the following initiatives are still pending

- The MP wrote in Telegram. 

Context 

At the end of November, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law requiring Ukrainian clinics to dispose of reproductive cells of fallen soldiers stored in cryobanks starting in March. Women began to raise the alarm, and the Servant of the People party promised to vote for the necessary changes to prevent this from happening. 

The Ministry of Health said that cryobanks will not dispose of frozen biomaterial from the dead military and assured that they are already working with MPs to resolve this issue. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

