Tusk to discuss visit to Kyiv with Duda

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is planning to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss, among other things, his visit to Kyiv, UNN reports.

As Tusk said in an interview with Polsatnew, when the crisis reached a "high temperature," he approached Duda "with a proposal for an early face-to-face meeting."

According to him, the meeting will take place on Monday, January 15, at 11:00 a.m.

"I will also go to the president to talk about the nature of my mission - I will be in Kyiv in the coming days," Tusk said.

He explained that for both him and the president, "the situation in Ukraine and at the front is the No. 1 issue for Polish security. There are other issues that need to be addressed, for example, related to the interests of Polish carriers," Tusk said.

