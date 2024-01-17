Turkish banks refuse to cooperate with russian companies - rosmedia

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 106060 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115112 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 145884 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141745 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178576 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172534 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286296 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178330 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167331 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148910 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 43758 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 47919 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 57846 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 80510 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 46228 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 106067 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 286299 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253309 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238346 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 263478 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 80510 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 145887 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107964 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107870 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123903 views
Actual
Turkish banks refuse to cooperate with russian companies - rosmedia

Turkish banks refuse to cooperate with russian companies - rosmedia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23781 views

Turkish banks cease cooperation with russian partners after the US decree on sanctions for cooperation with Russia.

Turkish banks are refusing to work with Russians amid US President Joe Biden's decree imposing sanctions for cooperation with Russia. This is reported by the russian media, citing sources in the financial market and foreign trade participants, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this means severance of correspondent relations, and even  termination of payment processing without formal closure of contracts.

At the same time, in a conversation with journalists, the "sources" said that there are exceptions, for example, in relation to foreign bank subsidiaries in russia.

Russian media say that the situation for russian banks began to deteriorate in the summer, and sharply worsened after US President Biden's decree on secondary sanctions was issued on December 22, 2023. After that, Turkish banks broke off correspondent relations with almost all Russian credit organizations

Financial sanctions against Russian proxies have been tightened: Biden signs executive order22.12.23, 17:56 • 94636 views

In addition, market participants confirm that similar problems have already begun to arise with Chinese banks

Among the major participants in settlements with the russian federation, the sources of the publication name Nurol Bank, with which about 40 Russian credit organizations worked, and Emlak Bank. Accounts of russian banks in Turkey were opened in lira, dollars and other currencies - some banks accepted payments in rubles.

Addendum

Russian media also quoted Yulia Shlonskaya, president of KBT, a customs and logistics broker, as saying that serious problems began to arise in late December.

According to her, banks in Turkey have paused and are not making money transfers from and to Russia. Managers report that no payment from Russia will be accepted now: lira, rubles - it doesn't matter.

In addition, Igor Chernyshev,  Director of Business Development at SOTA Logistic, complained that even payments for services are not going through. According to him, currently only one of the Turkish banks allows payments to go through as a correspondent. However, when the number of payments exceeds 50 per day, it takes several days to process the requests.

Recall

Against the backdrop of new US sanctions against russia , Chinese state-owned banks are tightening restrictions on financing russian clients. 

the us imposes new sanctions against the russian defense ministry11.01.24, 20:02 • 29433 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising