Turkish banks refuse to cooperate with russian companies - rosmedia

Turkish banks are refusing to work with Russians amid US President Joe Biden's decree imposing sanctions for cooperation with Russia. This is reported by the russian media, citing sources in the financial market and foreign trade participants, UNN reports.

It is noted that this means severance of correspondent relations, and even termination of payment processing without formal closure of contracts.

At the same time, in a conversation with journalists, the "sources" said that there are exceptions, for example, in relation to foreign bank subsidiaries in russia.

Russian media say that the situation for russian banks began to deteriorate in the summer, and sharply worsened after US President Biden's decree on secondary sanctions was issued on December 22, 2023. After that, Turkish banks broke off correspondent relations with almost all Russian credit organizations

In addition, market participants confirm that similar problems have already begun to arise with Chinese banks

Among the major participants in settlements with the russian federation, the sources of the publication name Nurol Bank, with which about 40 Russian credit organizations worked, and Emlak Bank. Accounts of russian banks in Turkey were opened in lira, dollars and other currencies - some banks accepted payments in rubles.

Russian media also quoted Yulia Shlonskaya, president of KBT, a customs and logistics broker, as saying that serious problems began to arise in late December.

According to her, banks in Turkey have paused and are not making money transfers from and to Russia. Managers report that no payment from Russia will be accepted now: lira, rubles - it doesn't matter.

In addition, Igor Chernyshev, Director of Business Development at SOTA Logistic, complained that even payments for services are not going through. According to him, currently only one of the Turkish banks allows payments to go through as a correspondent. However, when the number of payments exceeds 50 per day, it takes several days to process the requests.

Against the backdrop of new US sanctions against russia , Chinese state-owned banks are tightening restrictions on financing russian clients.

