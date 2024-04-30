Turkey supports Dutch Prime Minister's candidacy for NATO chief - media

Turkey is ready to nominate Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to become the next NATO Secretary General. Reuters reports with reference to an unnamed Turkish official, UNN reports.

Turkey tells allies that it will support the candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next NATO Secretary General - Reuters writes .

The publication added that so far all NATO member states have confirmed their support for Rutte's candidacy, except for Turkey, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania. Since all decisions in NATO are made by consensus, the successful candidate must receive the approval of all 32 allies.

It is noted that Ankara's support for Rutte could increase pressure on Romanian President Klaud Iohannis, who is also running for the post of NATO chief.

However, Hungary still opposes Rutte's leadership of the Alliance.

Hungary opposes Rutte's candidacy for NATO head - Politico

Some diplomats say Budapest may change its position if Rutte visits Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as he did last week with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Meanwhile, the publication emphasizes that Rutte has a very high chance of winning the "battle" for the NATO head. The United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and other members of the alliance have already expressed support for the Dutch prime minister's candidacy.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is running for NATO Secretary General, needs to secure the support of 4 other countries - Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Turkey - to secure the unanimous approval needed for the appointment.