Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101888 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111969 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154583 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158167 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254666 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175009 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166087 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148441 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228253 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113106 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Turkey supports Dutch Prime Minister's candidacy for NATO chief - media

Turkey supports Dutch Prime Minister's candidacy for NATO chief - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35067 views

Turkey is ready to support the candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next NATO Secretary General, but he still needs the approval of Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia to ensure the unanimous consensus needed for the appointment.

Turkey is ready to nominate Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to become the next NATO Secretary General.  Reuters reports with reference to an unnamed Turkish official, UNN reports.  

Details 

Turkey tells allies that it will support the candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next NATO Secretary General

- Reuters writes . 

The publication added that so far all NATO member states have confirmed their support for Rutte's candidacy, except for Turkey, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania. Since all decisions in NATO are made by consensus, the successful candidate must receive the approval of all 32 allies.

It is noted that  Ankara's support for Rutte could increase pressure on Romanian President Klaud Iohannis, who is also running for the post of NATO chief.

However, Hungary still opposes Rutte's leadership of the Alliance. 

Hungary opposes Rutte's candidacy for NATO head - Politico 05.03.24, 22:23 • 22897 views

Some diplomats say Budapest may change its position if Rutte visits Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as he did last week with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Addendum

Meanwhile, the publication emphasizes that Rutte has a very high chance of winning the "battle" for the NATO head. The United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and other members of the alliance have already expressed support for the Dutch prime minister's candidacy.

Recall

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is running for NATO Secretary General, needs to secure the support of 4 other countries - Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Turkey - to secure the unanimous approval needed for the appointment.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

