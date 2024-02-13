Turkey in no hurry to agree Rutte's bid for NATO chief: what it wants

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102801 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129965 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130762 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172196 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169849 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276644 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177959 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167034 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148732 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245189 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102437 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 91795 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 88659 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100164 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 42541 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276644 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245189 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230404 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255837 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241685 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 9011 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129968 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104015 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104126 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120405 views
Turkey in no hurry to agree Rutte's bid for NATO chief: what it wants

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23827 views

Turkey wants assurances from Rutte that he will not show bias against Turkey or succumb to pressure from Greece and Cyprus before endorsing his candidacy to head NATO.

Turkey wants assurances from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte before Ankara approves his bid to become the next head of NATO, reports UNN citing Bloomberg.

Turkey is keen to ensure that Rutte - or any other candidate - does not have a bias against alliance members in the European Union, and in particular that he does not succumb to pressure from EU member states Greece and Cyprus, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity when discussing the sensitive issue. The two countries remain at odds with Ankara over long-standing territorial conflicts.

Turkey also wants Rutte to allow Ankara to be included in NATO's partnership with the EU and to make sure there are no restrictions on defense exports between NATO allies, the publication said.

Turkey's leadership is in principle favorable to Rutte taking the place of outgoing Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, people familiar with the matter say, although it remains one of several countries that have yet to privately agree to his candidacy.

Bloomberg notes that the Dutch prime minister has emerged in recent weeks as the favorite to head the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, with no country vetoing him.

In July, the Dutch government lifted restrictions on arms sales to Turkey, more than three years after it suspended them following Ankara's military incursion into northern Syria. The decision followed Turkey's agreement to support Sweden's bid for accession after months of negotiations.

According to the people, Turkey has yet to hand over its list of requests to Rutte. The Dutch leader and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have softened their relations and restored ties after tensions between the two countries escalated back in 2017.

Rutte's office declined to comment and a Turkish government spokesman declined to comment.

Stoltenberg's term expires in October and the decision to replace him must be made unanimously by all NATO allies, which currently number 31. 

Add

Despite widespread support from larger NATO countries, including France and Germany, NATO ambassadors have yet to formally sign off on Rutte's candidacy. Some countries on the alliance's eastern flank have been slow to act, seeking greater regional representation in senior organizational positions.

Although Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Kariņš expressed interest in the top job last year, their countries have not formally nominated them.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World

