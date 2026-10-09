Turkey has sacked its head coach — Shakhtar coach Turan could become the next national team manager

Arda Turan

The Turkish Football Federation dismissed Vincenzo Montella as head coach of the national team. According to insider Nicolo Schira, the next coach of the Turkish national team could be Shakhtar Donetsk coach Arda Turan, who has a valid contract with the Donetsk club until the summer of 2027, reports UNN.

"A decision was made not to continue cooperation with the head coach of the national team, Vincenzo Montella," the federation said in a statement.

According to insider Nicolo Schira, Shakhtar's head coach will become the new coach of the Turkish national team. However, he later deleted the post.

Turkish media had also reported the Turkish Football Federation's interest in Turan's services, but, according to reports, Turan is not interested in cooperating with the federation headed by Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu.

Update

Vincenzo Montella took charge of the Turkish national team in 2023. In the current Nations League campaign, Turkey lost all four matches with an aggregate goal difference of -9.

In May 2025, Arda Turan took charge of Shakhtar Donetsk, with whom he won the championship in the 2025/2026 season.