US President Donald Trump has announced the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO). This is reported by UNN with reference to the decree of the US President, CNN, Reuters.

Details

It is noted that the President of the United States Donald Trump has already signed a decree on the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Trump explained his decision by "the WHO's mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic" and "the organization's inability to reform." Among other reasons, he cited the "unfairly high financial contributions of the United States" compared to other countries, such as China.

The World Health Organization has been stealing from us, everyone is stealing from the United States. This will not happen again - Donald Trump said.

The move came as no surprise, as Trump has been criticizing the WHO since 2020, accusing the organization of facilitating China's efforts to "mislead the world" about the origin of COVID.

The WHO strongly denies these allegations and says it continues to press Beijing to share data that will help determine whether COVID originated from human contact with infected animals or from research on similar viruses in a Chinese laboratory.

The text of the executive order states that the reasons for the US withdrawal include "the organization's poor management during the Covid-19 pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to implement urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from unacceptable political influence by WHO member states.

"This is a serious decision," Trump told his aide before signing the executive order, referring to his 2020 decision and his belief that the United States pays too much to the organization compared to other countries.

Trump's decision means that in 12 months, the United States will withdraw from the United Nations health agency and stop financially supporting its work. The United States is by far the largest financial donor to the WHO, accounting for about 18% of its total funding. The latest WHO biennial budget for 2024-2025 amounted to $6.8 billion.

Recall

