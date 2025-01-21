Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 119046 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 111365 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 119359 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 121114 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 149358 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106864 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 148300 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104049 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113656 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117070 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 104562 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 131639 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 102085 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 107882 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 105390 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 119046 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 149358 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 148300 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 178092 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 167574 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 105389 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 107881 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 131638 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 127767 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 145519 views
Actual
Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization

Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36028 views

Donald Trump has signed a decree to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization. The reasons for this are the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lack of reforms, and excessive US financial contributions.

US President Donald Trump has announced the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO). This is reported by UNN with reference to the decree of the US President, CNN, Reuters.

Details

It is noted that the President of the United States Donald Trump has already signed a decree on the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Trump explained his decision by "the WHO's mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic" and "the organization's inability to reform." Among other reasons, he cited the "unfairly high financial contributions of the United States" compared to other countries, such as China.

The World Health Organization has been stealing from us, everyone is stealing from the United States. This will not happen again

- Donald Trump said.

The move came as no surprise, as Trump has been criticizing the WHO since 2020, accusing the organization of facilitating China's efforts to "mislead the world" about the origin of COVID.

The WHO strongly denies these allegations and says it continues to press Beijing to share data that will help determine whether COVID originated from human contact with infected animals or from research on similar viruses in a Chinese laboratory.

The text of the executive order states that the reasons for the US withdrawal include "the organization's poor management during the Covid-19 pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to implement urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from unacceptable political influence by WHO member states.

"This is a serious decision," Trump told his aide before signing the executive order, referring to his 2020 decision and his belief that the United States pays too much to the organization compared to other countries.

Trump's decision means that in 12 months, the United States will withdraw from the United Nations health agency and stop financially supporting its work. The United States is by far the largest financial donor to the WHO, accounting for about 18% of its total funding. The latest WHO biennial budget for 2024-2025 amounted to $6.8 billion.

Recall

United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement in the first hours of his new presidential term. This is the second time that Trump has initiated a withdrawal from an international pact aimed at combating global warming. 

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
united-nationsUnited Nations
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising