Trump promises to cover IVF costs if he becomes president

Trump says IVF costs will be covered if he becomes president

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would require the government or insurance companies to pay for IVF treatment if he is elected in November. The move is likely aimed at attracting the attention of women and voters in the suburbs, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

“Your government will pay, or your insurance company will be required to pay, all the costs associated with IVF treatment for women,” the former president told his supporters during a campaign stop in Potterville, Michigan.

Trump also said that his administration would push to allow new parents to deduct “large newborn expenses” from their taxes.

“We want more children,” Trump said.

Opinion polls show that Trump has lost ground among women voters since Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic Party's candidate in the November 5 election. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Thursday, Harris led Trump 49% to 36% - or 13 percentage points - among women voters, down from her 9-point lead in polls conducted in July.

