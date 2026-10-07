Trump does not consider the plague outbreak in Russia a biological weapon

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said that he does not consider the outbreak of plague in russia to be biological warfare, reports UNN.

Details

Answering a question about whether the plague outbreak in Russia was biological warfare, Trump replied: "We do not think so."

We will find out soon enough, but we don't think so. And if you listen to them, everything is under control. You know, people have said that before about other things, so we hope that's the case. Very sophisticated, very smart, and they say everything is completely under control - Trump added.

We remind you

US leader Donald Trump said that the United States was ready to help Russia in connection with a possible case of plague in the Irkutsk region.