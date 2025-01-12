Trump announces phone call with Putin in the near future

Mike Waltz, the future National Security Advisor to the President of the United States, expects Donald Trump's phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to take place in the coming days or weeks. He said this in an interview with the American TV channel ABC News, reports UNN with reference to Radio Liberty.

"I expect a call between Trump and Putin in the coming days and weeks," Waltz said.

Addendum

US President-elect Donald Trump has said that preparations are underway for his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russia is "without preconditions" ready for a meetingbetween Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Moscow also spoke about the "political will on the part of the United States" that is necessary for a possible future meeting.

Earlier, experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected a proposal being developed by the Trump team for a possible peace plan.