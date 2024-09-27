Truck traffic will be restricted at the Uzhhorod checkpoint on the border of Slovakia on September 30

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Truck traffic will be restricted at the Uzhhorod checkpoint on the border of Slovakia on September 30

Kyiv  •  UNN

On September 30, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the movement of goods at the Vysne Nemecke-Uzhhorod border crossing point will be partially restricted. This is due to the maintenance of scales on the Slovak side of the border.

On September 30, truck traffic will be partially restricted at the Vysne Nemecke-Uzhhorod checkpoint, the State Customs Service warned on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Customs of the Slovak Republic announces temporary restrictions on freight traffic at the Vysne Nemecke-Uzhhorod checkpoint," the statement reads.

As indicated, on September 30, 2024, from 8:00 to 18:00, cargo traffic will be partially restricted due to the maintenance of weighbridges on the Slovak side of the border.

During this period, traffic will reportedly be organized in one lane, which will be marked with temporary road markings. Vehicle drivers are asked to be careful and follow the instructions of temporary road signs and local services.

Julia Shramko

Society

