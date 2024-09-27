Truck traffic will be restricted at the Uzhhorod checkpoint on the border of Slovakia on September 30

On September 30, truck traffic will be partially restricted at the Vysne Nemecke-Uzhhorod checkpoint, the State Customs Service warned on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Customs of the Slovak Republic announces temporary restrictions on freight traffic at the Vysne Nemecke-Uzhhorod checkpoint," the statement reads.

As indicated, on September 30, 2024, from 8:00 to 18:00, cargo traffic will be partially restricted due to the maintenance of weighbridges on the Slovak side of the border.

During this period, traffic will reportedly be organized in one lane, which will be marked with temporary road markings. Vehicle drivers are asked to be careful and follow the instructions of temporary road signs and local services.

