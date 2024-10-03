Trafficking in babies: organizer and members of criminal organization to be tried in Kyiv

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 57342 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102336 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165220 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136866 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142567 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138790 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181345 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112045 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172068 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104734 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 96090 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108990 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111085 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 41122 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 48630 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165220 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181345 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172068 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199460 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188422 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141411 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141500 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146232 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137677 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154586 views
Trafficking in babies: organizer and members of criminal organization to be tried in Kyiv

Trafficking in babies: organizer and members of criminal organization to be tried in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11753 views

The organizer and two members of the criminal organization will stand trial for recruiting women to provide surrogate motherhood for single foreigners. The scheme violated the law and exploited vulnerable women.

The organizer and two members of a criminal organization that recruited women to participate in surrogacy programs for single foreigners will be brought to trial. The indictment has been sent to the court, reports Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN

The investigation established that the criminal organization consisted of 12 people, including 2 co-organizers and 10 members. Both organizers are heads of medical clinics. One of them is a former law enforcement officer and a current lawyer. Other members of the scheme are employees of the mentioned clinics, managers, administrators, translators and a lawyer.

Participants in the scheme sought out women from Kharkiv region who had financial problems and deceived them into becoming surrogate mothers, allegedly for foreign families who could not have children without the help of doctors. Sometimes couples came to meet with the women, for whom they were supposedly giving birth to children.

Clinics received from foreigners from 50 to 70 thousand euros for the full range of services for the birth of a child. 2] Of these, surrogate mothers were paid up to 12 thousand  euros. Since the clinics were not allowed to provide services to men who did not have a wife, the mother was chosen from a catalog of donors based on her photo.

It is reported that after a surrogate mother gives birth to a child, she is told that she must be officially registered as the child's mother, although from the beginning, women were convinced that they were giving birth to children for a married couple. Then the surrogate mother has to give permission to take the child abroad.

Francis said that surrogacy is turning into a business and told how he feels about adoption20.05.24, 12:22 • 20100 views

If the women did not agree to such conditions, they were threatened with not being paid the full amount for their services as surrogate mothers.

It is noted that the clinics under investigation carried out assisted reproductive technology procedures for people who did not knowingly meet the requirements of the Ministry of Health's orders in this area. In other words, only married couples who have certain health problems and therefore cannot become parents on their own can apply for surrogate mother services. All this must be confirmed by medical documents and examination results.

The foreign customers, after receiving the newborns, crossed the border and took the children out of Ukraine.

Currently, the indictment against one of the organizers (director of the Kyiv clinic) and two members of the criminal organization (acting director of the Kharkiv clinic and a translator) has been sent to the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv for consideration on the merits.

The actions of the organizer are qualified as the creation of a criminal organization, the management of such an organization, and the recruitment of a person for the purpose of exploitation, using deception and the vulnerable state of the victim, committed repeatedly, committed by a criminal organization (Article 255(1), Article 28(4), Article 149(3) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The actions of the other two members of the criminal organization are qualified as participation in a criminal organization and recruitment of a person for the purpose of exploitation, using deception and the vulnerable state of the victim, committed repeatedly by a criminal organization (under Part 2 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

At the same time, the Obolon and Podilskyi District Courts of Kyiv delivered guilty verdicts against three members of the criminal group (two managers and a lawyer), whose indictments were sent to court in November 2013.

The court approved the plea agreements and sentenced all three participants to 5 years of imprisonment with a probationary period of 3 years.

87 thousand babies were born in Ukraine in the first half of 2024 - Ministry of Justice02.08.24, 21:01 • 32202 views

Also, the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv is considering criminal proceedings against 2 more participants-interpreters, whose actions were also qualified as participation in a criminal organization and recruitment of a person for the purpose of exploitation, using deception and vulnerable state of the victim, committed repeatedly, committed by a criminal organization (part 2 of Article 255, part 4 of Article 28, part 3 of Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In addition, the prosecutor's office separated into a separate criminal proceeding the materials of the pre-trial investigation against 4 suspects (co-organizer, two administrators, and a translator), who were put on the international wanted list  .

All 4 persons were served notices of suspicion in absentia and custody was chosen as a measure of restraint in absentia. As of today, the criminal proceedings have been suspended in connection with the international search for the suspects.

In addition, the prosecutor's office took measures to seize property from all suspects, including seizure of houses, cars, apartments, land plots and seizure of the corporate rights of the clinics.

At the same time, the prosecutor's office initiated an audit of the clinics' compliance with accreditation and licensing conditions.

The organizers of the illegal scheme face up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

