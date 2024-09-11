Traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv due to the Crimean Platform summit

Temporary traffic restrictions will be in place in the center of Kyiv due to the Crimean Platform summit, Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine Oleksiy Biloshytsky said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Attention, Kyiv residents and guests! In connection with the Crimean Platform Summit, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in Kyiv today, mostly in the central part of the city. Security measures are underway," Biloshytskyi wrote on Telegram.

He urged to take this information into account when planning his travel itinerary.

