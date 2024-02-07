ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Toyota raises full-year profit forecast amid shrinking chip shortage

Toyota raises full-year profit forecast amid shrinking chip shortage

Kyiv

 30524 views

Toyota raised its net profit forecast for the year to a record high of 4.5 trillion yen, thanks to strong sales in all regions and an easing global semiconductor shortage.

Automaker Toyota on Tuesday raised its full-year net profit forecast to a record high, reporting strong sales in all regions for the first three quarters amid an easing global semiconductor shortage, writes UNN citing The Japan Times.

Details

As indicated, the weak yen is also helping to boost earnings at the auto giant, which now expects to post a net profit of 4.5 trillion yen ($30 billion) for the year ending March, up from a previous forecast of 3.95 trillion yen.

Net income in the third quarter rose 86% year-on-year to nearly ¥1.36 trillion, the company said.

But scandals involving engine tampering and safety testing at Toyota subsidiaries have forced the company to slightly revise downward its sales target for the fiscal year.

Chief Financial Officer Yoichi Miyazaki said the chip shortage has led to an "accumulation" of orders for cars in early 2023.

"We've been working at a sprint this quarter, so we're not keeping our customers waiting," he told reporters.

"It's true that we have been overwhelmed by the labor shortage affecting our suppliers. We want to rethink our speed to win the long distance race," he added.

Automotive production has recovered significantly from the semiconductor and supply shortages that hit the industry in recent years.

Last week, Toyota announced record sales of 11.2 million vehicles across all its brands in 2023, retaining its title as the world's best-selling automaker.

But testing irregularities at subsidiaries including Daihatsu, which makes minicars, are likely to hit sales in Japan, Miyazaki said.

While vehicle sales in Europe and North America are expected to rise in March, a projected decline in domestic sales has led Toyota to cut its 2023-2024 sales to 9.45 million from 9.60 million.

"If the impact lasts, we expect the number of vehicles to drop even further," Miyazaki added.

Supplement

Toyota pioneered hybrid cars with its popular Prius model, and critics say the company has been slow to introduce battery-powered engines, even though demand for low-emission vehicles is growing.

According to official figures released last week, China has overtaken Japan as the world's largest car exporter in 2023, a change driven by the country's dominance in electric vehicle production.

Now Japanese automakers are catching up: Toyota plans to sell 1.5 million electric cars annually by 2026 and 3.5 million by 2030.

The company also hopes to mass-produce solid-state batteries, which charge faster than conventional batteries and give electric vehicles a greater range.

Despite this, Toyota is unlikely to abandon hybrids, according to Bloomberg Intelligence automotive analyst Tatsuo Yoshida.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

