Toxic wreckage of a space rocket hits a Chinese village

The launch of the Chinese-French SVOM mission, which studies gamma-ray bursts on Saturday, caused toxic rocket debris to fall over a populated area. Writes UNN with reference to Spacenews.

Details

The Long March 2C rocket was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center at 3:00 a.m. on June 22, successfully launching the space variable object monitoring satellite (SVOM) into orbit.

The SVOM satellite is part of a joint mission between the Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA) and the French National Center for Space Research (CNES).

However, the launch of SVOM also had unexpected consequences. A video posted on X shows a rocket accelerator falling on a populated area, causing panic among local residents.

According to other reports, the accelerator crashed near Gaidin County in Qiandongnan prefecture, Guizhou province. The closure of the airspace around the crash zone was also announced.

Comments on the video highlight the potential danger from the hyperbolic fuel of the Long March rocket, consisting of nitrogen tetraoxide and asymmetric dimethylhydrazine (UDMH). Reddish-brown smoke may indicate the presence of Tetra nitric oxide, while yellowish smoke may signal the reaction of hydrazine with air. Contact with these substances can be extremely harmful to health.

