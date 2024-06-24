Toxic wreckage of a space rocket hits a Chinese village

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 5842 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 100701 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 110931 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 126452 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 192960 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235867 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144946 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369604 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182048 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149696 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 68651 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 76039 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104605 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90813 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 33694 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 3386 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6548 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12718 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14274 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18169 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Toxic wreckage of a space rocket hits a Chinese village

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21516 views

The launch of the Chinese-French svom satellite led to the fall of toxic rocket debris on the settlement, causing panic among residents.

Toxic wreckage of a space rocket hits a Chinese village

The launch of the Chinese-French SVOM mission, which studies gamma-ray bursts on Saturday, caused toxic rocket debris to fall over a populated area. Writes UNN with reference to Spacenews.

Details

The Long March 2C rocket was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center at 3:00 a.m. on June 22, successfully launching the space variable object monitoring satellite (SVOM) into orbit.

The SVOM satellite is part of a joint mission between the Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA) and the French National Center for Space Research (CNES).

However, the launch of SVOM also had unexpected consequences. A video posted on X shows a rocket accelerator falling on a populated area, causing panic among local residents.

According to other reports, the accelerator crashed near Gaidin County in Qiandongnan prefecture, Guizhou province. The closure of the airspace around the crash zone was also announced.

Comments on the video highlight the potential danger from the hyperbolic fuel of the Long March rocket, consisting of nitrogen tetraoxide and asymmetric dimethylhydrazine (UDMH). Reddish-brown smoke may indicate the presence of Tetra nitric oxide, while yellowish smoke may signal the reaction of hydrazine with air. Contact with these substances can be extremely harmful to health.

recall

The second training launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile this week took place in the United States.

The second launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was carried out in the United States06.06.24, 14:59 • 21193 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the WorldTechnologies
