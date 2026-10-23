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Top 7 detective films that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the end

Kyiv • UNN

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UNN has compiled seven detective films about disappearances, murders, and hidden motives. They include "Zodiac," "Gone Girl," and "Se7en."

Top 7 detective films that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the end

Mysterious disappearances, baffling murders, hidden motives, and suspects who are difficult to trust—detectives know how to hold your attention until the final scene. UNN has compiled a top 7 list of films in which investigations gradually reveal unexpected details, while the solution is not always obvious.

Zodiac

A serial killer appears in San Francisco, attacking people while also contacting the police and journalists. He sends letters containing mysterious ciphers, turning his own crimes into a dangerous game. While investigators try to identify the perpetrator, journalists also begin their own investigation. At the center of the story are detectives David Toschi and William Armstrong, as well as reporters Paul Avery and Robert Graysmith. The longer the search continues, the more deeply the mystery consumes the lives of those trying to solve it. "Zodiac" is based on the true story of one of the most mysterious crimes of the 20th century.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Journalist Mikael Blomkvist receives an unusual assignment: to find out what happened to Harriet Vanger, who disappeared approximately 40 years ago. Her wealthy uncle is convinced that one of the relatives was involved in her disappearance, but the mystery has remained unsolved for decades. Lisbeth Salander, a talented hacker with a difficult personality, joins the investigation. Together, they examine old documents, look for links between events in the past, and gradually uncover the dangerous secrets of the family.

Gone Girl

On the day of his fifth wedding anniversary, Nick Dunne returns home and discovers that his wife, Amy, has disappeared. Signs of a struggle remain in the house, and the circumstances of the incident raise more and more questions. Soon, the case attracts media attention, and Nick himself becomes the focus of suspicion. With each new detail, the couple’s story appears in a different light. What initially seems to be an ordinary missing-person case turns into a tangled confrontation in which it is difficult to distinguish the truth from a carefully crafted image.

Knives Out

After the death of renowned writer Harlan Thrombey, his family gathers at the estate. At first glance, it is an ordinary family tragedy, but the circumstances of the death arouse suspicion. Private detective Benoit Blanc takes on the case, and he must sort through conflicting testimonies and complicated relationships between the relatives. As the investigation unfolds, it becomes clear that each family member has their own secrets, grievances, or reasons for concealing the truth. There are many suspects, and outward politeness does not stop them from playing their own game. The film stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and other well-known actors.

The Thursday Murder Club

At a retirement home, four residents regularly meet to discuss old unsolved crimes. Their fascination with murder stories changes when a real crime takes place nearby. Now the retirees have the opportunity to put their skills into practice. While the police determine the circumstances of the incident, the quartet begins its own investigation. The protagonists look for clues, speak with people, and try to understand who might have been behind the crime. The film is based on Richard Osman’s novel of the same name. Instead of a gloomy atmosphere, it offers British humor, charismatic characters, and a mystery that is entertaining to unravel alongside the protagonists. This option is ideal for those who enjoy detective stories without excessive violence.

Murder on the Orient Express

During a journey aboard the luxury train "Orient Express," a murder takes place. Snowdrifts bring the train to a halt, leaving the passengers isolated. The investigation is assigned to Hercule Poirot, a renowned detective who must determine which of those present is involved in the crime. As the passengers are questioned, the theories constantly change. Everyone has their own story, and some testimonies contradict one another. To find the answer, Poirot must piece together the facts and unravel the hidden connections between the people involved. Kenneth Branagh not only directed the film but also played the lead role. The cast also includes Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench, Willem Dafoe, and Penélope Cruz. It is an adaptation of a novel by the legendary Agatha Christie, returning to the classic detective formula: a limited circle of suspects and a mystery in which every detail matters.

Se7en

Two police officers, the experienced William Somerset and young detective David Mills, investigate a series of brutal murders. The killer chooses victims according to the seven deadly sins and leaves clues intended to explain the logic behind his actions. The further the investigation progresses, the more horrifying the evidence they uncover becomes. The detectives try to anticipate the killer's next move, but he appears to have planned his scheme far beyond what they expected. The leading roles were played by Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt. The film maintains suspense for all 127 minutes and surprises viewers with a highly unexpected ending.

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Alla Kiosak

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