Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Tomorrow the Parliament will consider the resolution on dismissal of CEC member Buglak

Tomorrow the Parliament will consider the resolution on dismissal of CEC member Buglak

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22997 views

The Ukrainian parliament will consider dismissing CEC member Yuriy Buglak. The man is the subject of a journalistic investigation because he continued to receive a salary while living in the United States, where he fled before the Russian invasion.

Tomorrow, February 7, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider a resolution to dismiss Yuriy Buglak from the position of member of the Central Election Commission. This was stated by MP from the Voice party Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details 

Tomorrow, the Parliament will start its session with the issue of dismissal of Yuriy Buglak from the position of a member of the Central Election Commission. This is the CEC member who was a subject of the "Schemes" investigation into his residence in the United States

- the MP said in his post.

According to Zhelezniak, this is the same person "who was a defendant in the Schemes investigation regarding his residence in the United States.

Context

According to Skhemy, Buglak left Ukraine 12 days before the full-scale invasion and has not returned since. He lives with his family in the US state of Florida near Miami.

As the journalists found out, throughout 2022, Buglak received a salary and other payments, totaling one and a half million hryvnias.

Living abroad, in the fall of 2022, CEC member Yuriy Buglak twice asked for financial assistance from the Ukrainian budget and received a total of 230 thousand hryvnias.

In a comment to Schemes, Buglak said that he had "personal circumstances" and believes that he did not violate Ukrainian laws because he left before the invasion, and with its beginning, the CEC switched to remote work.

For reference 

According to the CEC website, in 2017-2019, Yuriy Buglak was a Member of Parliament of Ukraine of the VIII convocation, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Preventing and Combating Political Corruption of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Preventing and Combating Corruption.

On October 4, 2019, was appointed as a member of the Central Election Commission by a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada. On October 15, 2019, he took the oath of office as a member of the CEC. He was appointed responsible for ensuring the exercise of the CEC's powers in Rivne region, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

To recap

The resolution to dismiss Yuriy Buglak, a member of the Central Election Commission, was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in December last year. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

