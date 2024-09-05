Tomorrow in Lviv, almost the entire family killed by a Russian missile strike will say goodbye
Kyiv • UNN
Tomorrow, on September 6, Lviv will say goodbye to a woman and her three daughters who were killed in a Russian attack on September 4. The funeral service will be held in the Garrison Church, the city farewell ceremony will be held on Rynok Square, and the burial will be held at Lychakiv Cemetery. This was reported by the youth organization in Lviv, the Network of TORI, according to UNN.
The funeral service for Yaryna, her sisters Daria and Emilia, and her mother Yevhenia will be held tomorrow at 14:00 in the Garrison Church of Ss. Peter and Paul in Lviv, followed by a city farewell ceremony on Rynok Square
The burial of the woman and her three daughters will take place at the Lychakiv cemetery.
Recall
In Lviv, the Russian attack on September 4 claimed the lives of almost the entire family - a woman and three daughters were killed, and only the husband survived. They died in their own home.