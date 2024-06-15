Today in Ukraine, outage schedules will be in effect from 8:00 to 23:00

Today, on June 15, Ukraine will apply hourly blackout schedules from 8:00 to 23:00, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

"...on June 15, regional power distribution companies will apply hourly outage schedules throughout Ukraine from 8:00 to 23:00," the statement said.

According to the company, from 16:00 to 20:00, consumption restrictions will apply to more consumers.

"The reason for this is the reduced operation of SPPs due to cloud cover, and another nuclear power unit is under repair," the company added.

At the same time, the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities will not be limited.

