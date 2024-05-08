To recover from the attacks: UK to contribute €23 million to Energy Support Fund

The United Kingdom will contribute 23 million euros to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

The United Kingdom has announced an additional £20 million (€23 million) contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. The funds from the next UK grant will be transferred to the Fund's account in the near future. The funds will be used to purchase equipment to repair damaged energy infrastructure, strengthen physical protection and provide backup power, including generators and distributed generation - the statement said.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko thanked the UK government for this important support.

The enemy continues to destroy the Ukrainian energy sector. Our partners' assistance is essential to carry out repairs, restore damaged facilities and increase maneuvering capacities for the next heating season - Galushchenko noted.

Hrynchuk: Ukraine lost 8 GW of capacity due to shelling of energy infrastructure

The new grant is reportedly in addition to the UK's previous contributions, which have already amounted to €50 million. The total amount of contributions to the Fund has reached more than 433 million euros.

The Ministry of Energy reminded that the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine was established in 2022 at the initiative of Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson. This is a unique mechanism for consolidating assistance from partners who want to support Ukrainian energy workers in ensuring stable energy supply during the military aggression of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Herman Halushchenko recently met in Kyiv. During the meeting, the parties announced the launch of the first 13 innovative energy projects under the InnovateUkraine program. The UK Government will provide £16 million in funding for these projects.

Headquarters meeting to prepare for the heating season: there are tasks to repair and protect energy facilities