Tinder owner fined €11 million for privacy violations

The Irish data protection regulator fined Match Group, the owner of the Tinder dating app, €11 million. The reason was that the service did not provide users with complete copies of their personal data upon request. Politico reports, UNN writes.

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The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) said on Friday that Tinder’s tool, which allows users to download their personal data, does not meet the established requirements.

In January 2020, the DPC launched an investigation focusing on whether Tinder’s “Download My Data” tool complied with the requirements of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

In a decision announced on Friday, the regulator said that the tool did not provide users with all of their personal data. Some categories of information were omitted, and in certain cases users received only summarized information about their data.

The regulator emphasized that the tool did not comply with GDPR requirements, under which people have the right to access their personal data held by a company.

Graham Doyle, Deputy Commissioner at the Irish Data Protection Commission, said that automated information-access tools “can be a useful and effective way” of providing people with access to their personal data. At the same time, they “must ensure fairness and transparency regarding the scope of the information provided.”

Match Group was fined €11 million, issued an official warning, and ordered to bring its processing of personal data into compliance with GDPR requirements within three months.

A Match Group representative said that the company would appeal the decision.

Tinder cooperated with the DPC throughout the investigation, and we are confident in the reliability of the privacy-protection mechanisms we have created for our users - the company representative noted.

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