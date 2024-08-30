TikTok deletes over 2600 Russian propaganda channels - CPJ

Over the past few months, the TikTok administration has eliminated several dozen Russian propaganda channels. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports .

Details

Russian propaganda infrastructure has lost more than 2600 channels on TikTok since spring - Kovalenko said.

However, according to him, Moscow still operates thousands of channels through which propaganda is spread in Ukraine.

Recall

This spring , Alina Bondarchuk, deputy head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, said that Ukraine and TikTok would start blocking accountsthat spread Russian propaganda, including those that share videos aimed at disrupting mobilization and increasing social tension.