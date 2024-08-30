TikTok deletes over 2600 Russian propaganda channels - CPJ
Kyiv • UNN
The TikTok administration has eliminated dozens of Russian propaganda channels in recent months. The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation said that more than 2,600 channels have been removed since spring, but Russia still operates thousands.
Over the past few months, the TikTok administration has eliminated several dozen Russian propaganda channels. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports .
Details
Russian propaganda infrastructure has lost more than 2600 channels on TikTok since spring
However, according to him, Moscow still operates thousands of channels through which propaganda is spread in Ukraine.
Recall
This spring , Alina Bondarchuk, deputy head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, said that Ukraine and TikTok would start blocking accountsthat spread Russian propaganda, including those that share videos aimed at disrupting mobilization and increasing social tension.