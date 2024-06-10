Thunderstorms are expected in Kiev and the region tomorrow - forecasters

Tomorrow, June 1, thunderstorms are expected in Kiev and the region, reports UNN with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

"On June 11, thunderstorms, in the afternoon in some places in the region hail and squalls of 15-20 M/S. and the danger level, yellow," the report says.

The temperature in the region is 15-20° at night, 25-30° during the day; in Kiev, 18-20° at night, 26-28°during the day.

The KCSA reminded that during thunderstorms, close the windows and do not approach them, do not take up the metal entrance doors.

In case of flooding of the roadway or sidewalks, please contact the control room of KK "Kyivavtodor": 0442847419.

If a tree has fallen or branches have broken, call the emergency dispatch service of KO "Kyivzelenstroy": 0442724018.

Also, when falling trees or branches threaten life, please contact rescuers: 101 or 0444303713 (Kars phone number).

If people are injured, call 103 immediately.

In case of malfunction of traffic lights or road signs, Please call: 0442783540 or 0504398366.

In Kiev, due to an accident, traffic is difficult near the Beresteyskaya metro station