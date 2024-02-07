Three Shakhtys were shot down in Cherkasy region at night, another hit an abandoned building

Russian Shahed attack drones attacked Cherkasy region at night. Three UAVs were shot down in the Uman district. This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets, UNN reports.

The enemy has once again organized missile and drone terror in the country. At night, our mobile firing groups destroyed three Shakhtys in the Uman district. There were no casualties and no damage to infrastructure, - the statement said.

Details

Taburets clarified that another enemy UAV hit an abandoned building.

In the morning, air defense was operating in the region. Preliminarily without consequences. The area is being inspected, - Taburets added.

Recall

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed 44 air targets, including 29 missiles and 15 attack UAVs, launched by Russia to strike at targets on Ukrainian territory.

One person killed, dozens injured, buildings and communications destroyed: Interior Ministry reports on the consequences of the Russian attack