Three people killed in helicopter crash in Texas

A helicopter carrying National Guard and border guards crashed in the US state of Texas. Three people were killed, Bloomberg reports, UNN reports.

Details

Two National Guard soldiers and a border guard agent were killed, the military said. Another soldier on board was wounded.

The UH-72 Lakota helicopter was assigned to a federal government border security mission when it crashed near Rio Grande City. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

According to the report, the crash occurred on Friday afternoon when the helicopter was performing aviation operations.

Star County Judge Eloy Vera, a senior county official, said there was one woman and three men on board. He said the victim was in serious condition.

