Three people killed in helicopter crash in Texas

Kyiv • UNN

 33089 views

Three people, including two National Guard soldiers and a Border Patrol agent, were killed when a UH-72 Lakota helicopter crashed while performing a border security mission near Rio Grande, Texas.

Three people killed in helicopter crash in Texas

A helicopter carrying National Guard and border guards crashed in the US state of Texas. Three people were killed, Bloomberg reports, UNN reports.

Details

Two National Guard soldiers and a border guard agent were killed, the military said. Another soldier on board was wounded.

The UH-72 Lakota helicopter was assigned to a federal government border security mission when it crashed near Rio Grande City. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

According to the report, the crash occurred on Friday afternoon when the helicopter was performing aviation operations.

Star County Judge Eloy Vera, a senior county official, said there was one woman and three men on board. He said the victim was in serious condition.

Former Chilean President Pinera dies in a plane crash: crashed in a helicopter06.02.24, 23:03 • 28801 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
Texas
United States
