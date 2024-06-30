Three people are killed when a small plane crashes on a highway near Paris

Three people were killed on Sunday when the small plane they were traveling in crashed on a highway east of Paris. This was reported by Le Parisien, according to UNN.

Details

No one was injured in the plane crash, which occurred on the A4 highway in Noisyel, east of the French capital.

According to a police source, the accident occurred because the small plane hit a high-voltage power line.

As a result of the accident, the highway was closed in both directions.

Prosecutor Moe Jean-Baptiste Bladier told Afp that the victims were "two men and a woman," adding that the pilot "was born in 1989.

An investigation is underway under the leadership of the air transport gendarmerie.

