NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 73373 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 82022 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 102245 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 179444 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 224856 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138434 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365889 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181044 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149260 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197725 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Three people are killed when a small plane crashes on a highway near Paris

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24786 views

Three people are killed when a small plane crashes on a highway near Paris after hitting a power line.

Three people are killed when a small plane crashes on a highway near Paris

Three people were killed on Sunday when the small plane they were traveling in crashed on a highway east of Paris. This was reported by Le Parisien, according to UNN.

Details

No one was injured in the plane crash, which occurred on the A4 highway in Noisyel, east of the French capital.

According to a police source, the accident occurred because the small plane hit a high-voltage power line.

As a result of the accident, the highway was closed in both directions.

Prosecutor Moe Jean-Baptiste Bladier told Afp that the victims were "two men and a woman," adding that the pilot "was born in 1989.

An investigation is underway under the leadership of the air transport gendarmerie.

In the United States, the families of those killed in the Boeing plane crash demand a record fine of almost 2 25 billion for the company20.06.24, 13:31 • 13559 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
