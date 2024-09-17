Three explosions occurred in Sumy after warning of a threat from the CAB

In Sumy, explosions were heard three times in 15 minutes after the Air Force warned of a missile launch at the region, UNN reports.

Details

According to Suspilne, explosions were heard three times in Sumy between 11:02 and 11:16.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of enemy tactical aviation activity in the eastern direction and the threat of using air strikes.

Later, Telegram wrote about the launch of the KAB in Sumy region.

