Three dead in Kyiv due to Russian attack - KIEV
Kyiv • UNN
Three people are killed and 16 injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv.
As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv this morning, as of almost 11 o'clock, three people have been reported dead. This was reported by UNN with reference to the KCMA.
According to preliminary data, 3 people have been killed in a rocket attack in Kyiv.
Also, 16 people were reported injured.
Previously
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported two deaths due to a Russian missile strike on the capital. There was also a victim in Mykolaiv.