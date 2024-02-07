Three dead in Kyiv due to Russian attack - KIEV

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv this morning, as of almost 11 o'clock, three people have been reported dead. This was reported by UNN with reference to the KCMA.

According to preliminary data, 3 people have been killed in a rocket attack in Kyiv. - KCMA said in a statement.

Also, 16 people were reported injured.

Previously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported two deaths due to a Russian missile strike on the capital. There was also a victim in Mykolaiv.