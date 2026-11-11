On Wednesday, November 11, three combat helicopters crashed in Russia. This was reported by Russian "media" outlets, according to UNN.

Details

It is currently unknown exactly which helicopters crashed. It is reported that they were likely an Mi-8, an Mi-28, and a Ka-52.

Context

Earlier, UNN reported that a Ka-52 attack helicopter crashed in Russia, likely together with its crew.

According to preliminary data, the crash occurred while repelling a nighttime UAV attack. The crew is reported to have been killed, although there is no official confirmation.

We remind you

Soldiers of the 427th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "Rarog" struck a Russian Mi-28 helicopter in the Belgorod region.