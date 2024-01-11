The Latvian Saeima supported the nationalization of the House of moscow, which is located in Riga. This is reported by Delfi, UNN .

Details

"The transfer of the building to state ownership was supported by 70 deputies, 11 deputies voted against, while 9 deputies did not vote. Consideration of the bill was initiated by the Seimas National Security Commission, headed by MP Einar Latkovskis.

The main argument in favor of nationalizing the building was that under the guise of cultural events and education, the House of Moscow hosted political events that threatened Latvia's national security.

The authors of this initiative believe that the elimination of the House of moscow, which is a symbol of russian policy towards compatriots, will eliminate the threat to national security and statehood of Latvia.

Latvia confiscates cars worth almost a million euros from drunk drivers and donates them to Ukraine

The publication emphasizes that the government will now decide the fate of the building. The journalists admit that the property may be sold at auction.

Addendum [1

It is noted that the ownership rights to the House of moscow are assigned to the moscow City Property Department. The obligation of legal representation has historically belonged to JSC Maskavas kultūras un biznesa centrs Maskavas nams, which belongs to the Moscow City Property Department

According to the Latvian draft law, from March 10, 2020, the rights belong to a representative office of a foreign businessman - the Moscow Center for International Cooperation, a unitary enterprise of the city of Moscow, which has property rights in the Land Register for an indefinite period of time

In turn, the actual owner of the moscow Center for International Cooperation is considered to be russian president vladimir putin.

Recall

More than 1000 russians in Latvia face deportation due to failure to fulfill the conditions necessary to extend their stay in the country. The head of the Latvian Migration Service, Maira Roze, noted that many of them are still trying to obtain residence permits.