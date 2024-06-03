This year, the average monthly temperature in May in Kiev was higher than the climatic norm

The average monthly temperature in May in Kiev was +16.3°C, which is 0.5°C higher than the climatic norm. this was stated in the weather station of the Boris Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, reports UNN.

Details

The average monthly air temperature in May in Kiev was 16.3°C, which is 0.5°C higher than the climatic norm. it was coldest on May 14, when the minimum temperature dropped to +2.9°C in the morning, and warmest on the 22nd, when the maximum temperature rose to +28.0 - experts say.

In addition, the CGO noted that precipitation on Nauki Avenue fell 15 mm or 23% of the climatic norm.

This May in the capital was the eighth driest in the precipitation rating since 1891 - they say in the Geophysical Observatory.

Recall

The Boris Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory stated that the meteorological summer came to Kiev on May 18, a week later than the annual average.