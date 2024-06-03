This year, the average monthly temperature in May in Kiev was higher than the climatic norm

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

This year, the average monthly temperature in May in Kiev was higher than the climatic norm

This year, the average monthly temperature in May in Kiev was higher than the climatic norm

 • 19560 views

In May, the average monthly temperature in Kiev was + 16.3°C, which is 0.5°C higher than the climatic norm, and precipitation was 23% of the climatic norm, which makes this May the eighth aridity in the capital since 1891.

The average monthly temperature in May in Kiev was +16.3°C, which is 0.5°C higher than the climatic norm. this was stated in the weather station of the Boris Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, reports UNN.

Details 

The average monthly air temperature in May in Kiev was 16.3°C, which is 0.5°C higher than the climatic norm. it was coldest on May 14, when the minimum temperature dropped to +2.9°C in the morning, and warmest on the 22nd, when the maximum temperature rose to +28.0

- experts say. 

In addition, the CGO noted that precipitation on Nauki Avenue fell 15 mm or 23% of the climatic norm.

Image

This May in the capital was the eighth driest in the precipitation rating since 1891

- they say in the Geophysical Observatory.

Recall

The Boris Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory stated that the meteorological summer came to Kiev on May 18, a week later than the annual average.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Kyiv
kyivKyiv

