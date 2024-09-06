ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“This painting will remain history": Ukrainian artist created a painting together with children from Okhmatdyt

“This painting will remain history": Ukrainian artist created a painting together with children from Okhmatdyt

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20903 views

Ukrainian artist Rasim Seydimov together with children from the Okhmatdyt National Children's Hospital created the painting “Light”. The project is aimed at supporting young patients and emphasizes the importance of art for psychological rehabilitation.

Ukrainian artist Rasim Seydimov, together with children from the Okhmatdyt National Children's Hospital, created the painting "Light", which is a symbol of hope for a brighter future, reports UNN correspondent .

Details

Children undergoing treatment at the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt"^ painted a common canvas called "Light". They created their masterpiece together with Ukrainian artist Rasim Seydimov.

The author of the idea and coordinator is actress Lyudmyla Fantaz.

"Sometimes children, even though they are small, leave behind a legacy that not every adult can leave behind," says Lyudmyla Fantaz.

The title of the painting "Light" Rasim Seydimov explains the title as a symbol of hope for a brighter future, and he is sure that it will remain history.

Image

 "After the events of July 8, when the Russians attacked Okhmatdyt, we realized that we wanted to support these children a little bit. Such events give children hope and develop them. It is a kind of art therapy. I think it definitely helps on a psychological level," the artist emphasizes.

Rasim Seydimov and the children also created art objects from sheets that the artist took from the Okhmatdyt. In his opinion, this is quite symbolic and sacred.

The event was organized for charity and aimed at supporting the young patients of Okhmatdyt. The main goal was also to emphasize the importance of art as a tool for psychological rehabilitation. At the end of the event, the participants received gifts from the French partners.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Culture

