They targeted grain and the agricultural sector: Defense forces shoot down 8 of 11 attack UAVs

On the night of September 1, the Ukrainian military shot down 8 out of 11 attack UAVs. The enemy also used an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region. UNN reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of September 1, 2024, the enemy used an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region and eleven Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from Cape Chauda in Crimea, - the statement said.

It is reported that this time the occupiers hit Ukrainian grain and the logistics of the agricultural sector, in particular in Mykolaiv and Sumy regions.

"As a result of combat operations, units of anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare of the Air Force and calculations of mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down eight attack UAVs within Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad and Dnipro regions," the statement said.

Addendum

On the night of September 1, 2024, the defenders of the sky destroyed two enemy Shahids over the Dnipro region.