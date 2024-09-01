They targeted grain and the agricultural sector: Defense forces shoot down 8 of 11 attack UAVs

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128612 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133518 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 219766 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164486 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159717 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145836 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209967 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112701 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197208 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105235 views

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 94635 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 108540 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 105397 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 83043 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 70309 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Actual
They targeted grain and the agricultural sector: Defense forces shoot down 8 of 11 attack UAVs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27390 views

The Ukrainian military repelled an attack by 11 UAVs and an Iskander-M ballistic missile. The enemy attacked grain and agricultural logistics in Mykolaiv and Sumy regions.

On the night of September 1, the Ukrainian military shot down 8 out of 11 attack UAVs. The enemy also used an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region. UNN reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of September 1, 2024, the enemy used an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region and eleven Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from Cape Chauda in Crimea,

- the statement said.

It is reported that this time the occupiers hit Ukrainian grain and the logistics of the agricultural sector, in particular in Mykolaiv and Sumy regions.

"As a result of combat operations, units of anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare of the Air Force and calculations of mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down eight attack UAVs within Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad and Dnipro regions," the statement said.

Image

Addendum

On the night of September 1, 2024, the defenders of the sky destroyed two enemy Shahids over the Dnipro region.

Anna Murashko

War

Contact us about advertising