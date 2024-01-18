They planned the use of reserves: Syrskyi visits military units holding defense in the Kupiansk sector

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104878 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114476 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 145018 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141171 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178166 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172401 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285599 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178317 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167322 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148906 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 39776 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 43358 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 53770 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 74582 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 41021 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 104881 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285601 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252683 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237735 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262888 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 74582 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 145021 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107740 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107674 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123722 views
They planned the use of reserves: Syrskyi visits military units holding defense in the Kupiansk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30594 views

The Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited military units in the Kupyansk sector.

The Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky, made another working visit to military units holding defense in the Kupyansk sector, UNN reports.

On the ground, I heard reports from commanders on the current situation and the nature of the enemy's actions. Together with the commanders of military units, we analyzed the enemy's likely further actions and determined the best options for our troops. We planned the use of reserves and the order of fire 

- Syrsky said on Telegram.

What Ukraine needs for a military breakthrough - Syrsky in an interview with Reuters15.01.24, 23:20 • 24222 views

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander, despite the difficult situation in the Kupyansk sector, we are holding the line and destroying the enemy.

"They are directly performing combat missions": Syrsky shows footage of visit to Ukrainian soldiers15.01.24, 11:52 • 51983 views

Antonina Tumanova

War

