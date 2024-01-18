They planned the use of reserves: Syrskyi visits military units holding defense in the Kupiansk sector

The Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky, made another working visit to military units holding defense in the Kupyansk sector, UNN reports.

On the ground, I heard reports from commanders on the current situation and the nature of the enemy's actions. Together with the commanders of military units, we analyzed the enemy's likely further actions and determined the best options for our troops. We planned the use of reserves and the order of fire - Syrsky said on Telegram.

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander, despite the difficult situation in the Kupyansk sector, we are holding the line and destroying the enemy.

