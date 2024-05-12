"They inspire and give strength to fight for the future": Zelensky congratulates Ukrainian women on Mother's Day

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on Mother's Day and emphasized that mothers give strength to fight for the future of our children, UNN reports.

May 12 is a special day for all of us. Today, like the rest of the world, Ukrainians pay tribute to the most precious person in our lives. We love and are grateful to our mothers for their hard work, kindness and extraordinary courage in this difficult time for our country. Mothers inspire us and give us the strength to fight for the future of our children - Zelensky wrote.

Addendum

Today, on the second Sunday of May, in many countries around the world, including Ukraine, loving children of all ages honor their mothers.