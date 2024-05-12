"They inspire and give strength to fight for the future": Zelensky congratulates Ukrainian women on Mother's Day

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83157 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107752 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150571 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154576 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250765 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174230 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165478 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226124 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41538 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33589 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65798 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34110 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60017 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250765 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226124 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212181 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237917 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224693 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83157 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60017 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65798 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112991 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113880 views
"They inspire and give strength to fight for the future": Zelensky congratulates Ukrainian women on Mother's Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28004 views

Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on Mother's Day, emphasizing that mothers inspire and give strength to fight for the future of their children.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on Mother's Day and emphasized that mothers give strength to fight for the future of our children, UNN reports.

May 12 is a special day for all of us. Today, like the rest of the world, Ukrainians pay tribute to the most precious person in our lives. We love and are grateful to our mothers for their hard work, kindness and extraordinary courage in this difficult time for our country. Mothers inspire us and give us the strength to fight for the future of our children

- Zelensky wrote.

Addendum

Today, on the second Sunday of May, in many countries around the world, including Ukraine, loving children of all ages honor their mothers.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

