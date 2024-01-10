They helped them cross the border, bypassing border guards: SBI submits to court charges against criminals who smuggled men to Slovakia

SBI officers completed a pre-trial investigation into a criminal group that smuggled men of military age across the border. The offenders were exposed in cooperation with the SBU and the National Police. The indictment was sent to court - the sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 9 years.

According to the investigation, the defendants were looking for men who wanted to illegally enter Slovakia, promising to help them cross the border bypassing checkpoints and bypassing border guards for $5,500.

The members of the organized crime group were detained in April 2023 while trying to smuggle two men to Slovakia near Uzhhorod.

Currently, four members of the group are accused of illegal cross-border trafficking (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Procedural supervision is carried out by the Transcarpathian Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region.

The offenders face imprisonment for up to 9 years.

