They do not take into account local peculiarities - MP from Brovary criticized the idea of colleagues to change the name of the city

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 72900 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 81504 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 101799 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 179171 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 224598 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138280 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365789 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181019 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149252 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197719 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 54736 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 62269 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 82028 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 67289 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 20412 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 72900 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 67571 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 81504 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 82302 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 101799 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 7524 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10575 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14908 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36111 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37812 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

They do not take into account local peculiarities - MP from Brovary criticized the idea of colleagues to change the name of the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48614 views

Roman Babiy, a deputy from Brovary, criticized the idea of renaming the city to Brovari, arguing that the current name is a historical, not a communist term, and that local peculiarities should be taken into account instead of a cookie-cutter approach.

They do not take into account local peculiarities - MP from Brovary criticized the idea of colleagues to change the name of the city

When it comes to renaming settlements in Ukraine, template approaches are often used without taking into account local peculiarities. This is particularly true of the initiative to rename Brovary to Brovari. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Roman Babiy, a Ukrainian MP who was born and lives in Brovary.

The MP does not support changing the name of his hometown. According to him, at least in the current environment, such a decision is not timely. Besides, Brovary is a historical name that was used long before the Soviet Union.

Brovary is mentioned in this spelling in documents dating back to the 17th century. Thus, it is not a communist term or a name assigned during the Soviet Union. This is a historical place name that in the past was in line with the spelling rules. Not all place names are always brought in line with the spelling rules, which change from time to time. By the way, the spelling of my patronymic also does not correspond to the modern Ukrainian spelling. My passport says "Vyacheslavovych," although now it should be written with an apostrophe. But when I was born, this was the correct spelling,

- noted Roman Babiy.

"Where did they find out that Brovari is a city?": What Brovary residents think about the initiative to rename the city (video)7/1/24, 2:36 PM • 101298 views

The MP reminded that the community of Brovary also believes that changing the name of the city is inappropriate, and two respected scientific institutions of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine agree with them in their conclusions.

"We discussed the possible renaming with my fellow deputies, voters, and local authorities. Back in the spring of this year, I received an appeal from the Brovary City Council about the inexpediency of renaming. Of course, local authorities are guided by the opinion of the community. There are also conclusions of the Institute of History of Ukraine of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and the Institute of the Ukrainian Language on the preservation of the current name," added the MP from Brovary.

He believes that this issue should not be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada and does not plan to vote for it.

"The first reasonable counter-question I hear from Brovary residents is why do this now, don't you have anything else to do in the council?

I am convinced that this issue should not be submitted to the Council. Unfortunately, the approaches to renaming are currently being applied in a template manner, without taking into account local peculiarities. If it is submitted for consideration, I do not plan to support it," summarized Roman Babiy.

Recall

A group of MPs led by a representative of the Voice faction, Roman Lozynskyi, registered a resolution in the Verkhovna Rada to rename Brovary to Brovary.

Local residents, with whom UNN spoke, do not support this idea. In particular, they do not understand where the name "Brovari" actually came from, which also does not sound very nice.

Brovary residents also say that MPs simply have nothing to do. And such controversial decisions are definitely not the right time. In addition, renaming the city will entail additional financial costs.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyPolitics
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40