They discussed the prospect of combining Ukraine's and NATO's technological efforts to win: Zaluzhnyi talks to Chairman of the NATO Military Committee

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had a telephone conversation with Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee. They discussed the prospects and possibilities of combining technological efforts of Ukraine and NATO to achieve victory, UNN reports.

According to Zaluzhnyi, the phone conversation with Admiral Bauer took place on the eve of the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in the military format at the level of the Commanders-in-Chief and Chiefs of General Staff.

"I briefed Admiral Bauer on the situation at the front. In this context, we exchanged views on the tactics and strategy of Ukraine and the Alliance in the face of a large-scale Russian invasion. I emphasized that in a war of this intensity and scale, technology plays an important role. We discussed the prospects and possibilities of combining the technological efforts of Ukraine and NATO to achieve victory," Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram.

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an agreement was reached "to pay attention to a number of important issues in detail tomorrow during a meeting, which I will join via video conference.

