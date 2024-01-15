He invited him to visit Ukraine and work together in the brigades of the Armed Forces: Zaluzhnyi talks to Italian Admiral Dragonet

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi invited Chief of the Defense Staff of the Italian Armed Forces Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragonet to Ukraine and discussed with him the issue of routine maintenance of equipment, UNN reports.

Zaluzhnyi had a telephone conversation with Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chief of Defense Staff of the Italian Armed Forces.

"We discussed a number of issues of bilateral military cooperation and exchange of experience. I invited Admiral Dragonet to visit Ukraine and work together at the command posts and brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We also touched upon the issues of routine maintenance of equipment provided by Italy to Ukraine as part of defense assistance packages," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, Zaluzhny thanked for the comprehensive support in the fight against Russian aggression.