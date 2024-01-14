A few days on the front line: Zaluzhnyi met with brigade commanders from Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Kherson regions

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Shaptala worked for several days in the areas of responsibility of the operational and strategic groups of troops "Tavria" and "Odesa". This was reported by UNN with reference to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

We worked fruitfully with the direction commanders and brigade commanders performing tasks in Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. We agreed on steps to improve the effectiveness of the use of troops, taking into account available resources and the operational situation - Zaluzhny summarized.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also discussed the situation in the Black Sea with the Commander of the Navy.

Recall

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi met with brigade commanders in Kupyansk who are countering the enemy's active offensive and planning operational steps.

