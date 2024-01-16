They discussed promising areas of cooperation: Zelenskyy meets with Singapore's President for the first time in Davos

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 39474 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 43031 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 53478 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 74192 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 40693 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 104808 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285560 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252648 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237701 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262852 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 74192 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144959 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107723 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107658 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123708 views
They discussed promising areas of cooperation: Zelenskyy meets with Singapore's President for the first time in Davos

They discussed promising areas of cooperation: Zelenskyy meets with Singapore's President for the first time in Davos

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27117 views

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with several world leaders, including Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The head of state announced this on his social media, UNN reports.

Details

Zelensky said that on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, bilateral meetings are underway with the main goal of the Peace Formula and its support.

Singapore
First meeting with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. He invited to join the implementation of the Peace Formula. Ukraine is interested in developing relations with Singapore and other countries in the region.

- Zelensky said.

The president also thanked the Singaporean leader for  humanitarian aid to Ukraine, support for sanctions and UN resolutions.

We discussed promising areas of cooperation, including cybersecurity and agriculture. He told us how we protect peaceful navigation in the Black Sea and thus remain a guarantor of global food stability

- Zelensky said on the social network X.

Addendum

The Head of State said that during the meeting with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden, they discussed the continuation of cooperation and the confiscation of frozen assets of the aggressor.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met for the first time with Rwandan President Paul Kagame .

Ukraine has recently opened an embassy in Rwanda and is interested in developing bilateral relations. We are ready to become a supplier of agricultural products. The support of our country by African countries is important to us

- Zelensky said. 

Recall

At the World Economic Forum, President Zelenskiy discussed the priorities of Belgium's presidency of the EU Council with King Philippe I and Prime Minister de Kroo.

Zelenskyy thanked them for Belgium's defense support, including the decision to provide F-16 fighter jets and a €1.7 billion fund created by taxing frozen Russian assets.

Ukraine needs predictable funding for 2024 - von der Leyen in Davos16.01.24, 15:02 • 22664 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

Contact us about advertising