They discussed promising areas of cooperation: Zelenskyy meets with Singapore's President for the first time in Davos

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The head of state announced this on his social media, UNN reports.

Details

Zelensky said that on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, bilateral meetings are underway with the main goal of the Peace Formula and its support.

Singapore

First meeting with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. He invited to join the implementation of the Peace Formula. Ukraine is interested in developing relations with Singapore and other countries in the region.

- Zelensky said.

The president also thanked the Singaporean leader for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, support for sanctions and UN resolutions.

We discussed promising areas of cooperation, including cybersecurity and agriculture. He told us how we protect peaceful navigation in the Black Sea and thus remain a guarantor of global food stability - Zelensky said on the social network X.

Addendum

The Head of State said that during the meeting with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden, they discussed the continuation of cooperation and the confiscation of frozen assets of the aggressor.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met for the first time with Rwandan President Paul Kagame .

Ukraine has recently opened an embassy in Rwanda and is interested in developing bilateral relations. We are ready to become a supplier of agricultural products. The support of our country by African countries is important to us - Zelensky said.

Recall

At the World Economic Forum, President Zelenskiy discussed the priorities of Belgium's presidency of the EU Council with King Philippe I and Prime Minister de Kroo.

Zelenskyy thanked them for Belgium's defense support, including the decision to provide F-16 fighter jets and a €1.7 billion fund created by taxing frozen Russian assets.

