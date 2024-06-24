They demanded five million hryvnias from the family of the deceased soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: two malefactors were detained in Cherkasy

In Cherkasy, two malefactors were detained who demanded five million hryvnias from the family of the deceased soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For extortion, the defendants face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. This is reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Violators learned that the family of the deceased Ukrainian defender received financial assistance from the state, so they decided to seize part of the funds. The police detained the men immediately after receiving the "tribute". For extortion, the defendants face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property., - the message says.

Details

It is noted that investigators of the State Security Service of Ukraine in the Cherkasy region, together with employees of the state security service of Ukraine in the Cherkasy region and under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office, exposed 33-year-old and 32-year-old men in illegal activities.

Malefactors demanded from the son of the deceased soldier 5 000 000 hryvnias from the payment that the person received from the state. The defendants psychologically put pressure on the 20-year-old victim, threatening him with beating and physical violence.

At the same time, the accomplices demanded that the wife recognize one of them as the illegitimate son of her late husband. Thus, they wanted to create their own "scheme" of evading mobilization and go abroad, taking with them the "knocked out" funds.

Law enforcement officers detained the attackers in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine immediately after receiving part of the funds.

Under the procedural guidance of the Cherkasy regional prosecutor's office, investigators informed the men of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 189 (extortion that caused property damage on a particularly large scale, committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for up to twelve years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Now the court has chosen preventive measures in the form of detention with the right to pay bail, which amounts to UAH 302,000 for one detainee and UAH 242,240 for another. The pre-trial investigation continues. Law enforcement officers check men for involvement in the commission of other particularly serious crimes.

