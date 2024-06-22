There will be no electronic subpoenas to Reserve+ without relevant legislation - Ministry of Defense

The Reserve+ app does not have the functionality of sending electronic subpoenas. Until the relevant legislation is adopted, such functionality will not be developed in reserve+. This was stated in an interview NV by Deputy Defense Minister Ekaterina Chernogorenko, reports UNN.

Details

"Now, according to the current legislation, the concept of an electronic summons does not exist. The Reserve+ app does not have this functionality. For my part, I can say that work on electronic subpoenas to reserve+ is not currently being carried out, "Chernogorenko said.

She stressed that until the relevant legislation is adopted, such functionality in Reserve+ will not be developed.

"Now there is no work on such a development," Chernogorenko added.

Recall

The Ministry of defense of Ukraine has launched a QR code in the "Reserve+" application, which allows authorized bodies to verify the validity of electronic military registration documents that have the same legal force as paper ones.