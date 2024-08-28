There should be a maximum number of open schools: Zelenskyy convenes government officials for meeting on new school year

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with government officials to prepare for the new school year. The priority is offline education for schoolchildren, the maximum number of schools should be open, reports UNN.

“Today I also held a long meeting with government officials to prepare for the new school year. The priority is obvious. Wherever possible, children should go to school offline this year. The government, regional authorities and communities must provide all the conditions for this,” Zelenskyy emphasized in a video address.

According to him, this is a strategic priority, preserving normalcy in Ukraine, preserving opportunities for children to receive a normal education.

“All government officials have absolutely clear tasks. There should be a maximum number of open schools, and the government's decisions necessary for this are clear,” he summarized.

