There is no shortage of electricity, but Ukrainians are urged to save light

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine, but due to high consumption, the Ministry of Energy calls for economical use of electricity during peak hours. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and electricity imports are planned for the current day - the statement said.

The system is reported to be balanced.

"The power outage schedules are not applied. However, consumption remains at a high level," the statement said.

Therefore, the Ministry of Energy reminded that it is very important to reduce the load on the power system during peak consumption hours (on weekends - from 10 to 12 and from 18 to 20 hours).

"The Ministry of Energy calls on consumers to conserve electricity," the ministry informs.

Addendum

As a result of the massive attack by the Russian army this morning, no damage to the energy infrastructure was recorded, 131 settlements were cut off from electricity due to bad weather.