There have been 73 combat engagements in the frontline: most attacks took place in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors

Since the beginning of the day, on October 3, 73 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. Most of the Russian attacks took place in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists dropped ten guided aerial bombs near Cherkaska Lozova, Starytsia and Bochkove.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked our positions ten times. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Pishchane, Pershotravneve and Vyshneve.

In the Liman sector, enemy units continue to attack in the vicinity of Makiivka, Novosadove, Torske and Dronivka. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled five out of nine enemy attacks in this sector. The fighting continues. Terrorists fired at Novoyehorivka and Serebryansky forest with unguided aerial missiles.

Fighting continues in the Northern sector, the enemy attacked near Spirne. The enemy attack was successfully repelled by our defenders.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders carried out three assault operations near Andriivka, Bila Hora and Stupochky. The enemy is actively using aviation, having dropped 11 UAVs near Chasiv Yar.

Four enemy attacks took place in the Toretsk sector. The enemy attacked near the town of Toretsk. Our defenders are giving a worthy fight back, all attacks have been stopped. The aggressor's aircraft bombed the areas of Katerynivka and Kleban-Byk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already launched 20 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Sukhoi Balka, Hirnyk, Novotoretske and Krutyi Yar. The defense forces have already repelled 18 enemy attacks, and two combat engagements are still ongoing. The occupants concentrated their main efforts near Mykolayivka and Selidove, where seven and five combat engagements were registered respectively

In the Kurakhove sector, 18 combat engagements took place today. Militants are most actively trying to advance in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Tsukurine, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Trudove and Katerynivka. Five battles are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops three times near Maksymivka and Bohoyavlenka, where the fighting is still ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupants conducted two attacks near Novodanylivka and Kamianske.

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko said that Ukrainian defenders stopped an active offensive of Russian troops near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region