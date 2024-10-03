There have been 73 combat engagements in the frontline: most attacks took place in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

There have been 73 combat engagements in the frontline: most attacks took place in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors

There have been 73 combat engagements in the frontline: most attacks took place in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors

Over the last day, 73 combat engagements were registered in various sectors of the frontline. The most active fighting is taking place in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors, where the enemy carried out 18 and 20 attacks respectively.

Since the beginning of the day, on October 3, 73 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. Most of the Russian attacks took place in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists dropped ten guided aerial bombs near Cherkaska Lozova, Starytsia and Bochkove.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked our positions ten times. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Pishchane, Pershotravneve and Vyshneve.

In the Liman sector, enemy units continue to attack in the vicinity of Makiivka, Novosadove, Torske and Dronivka. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled five out of nine enemy attacks in this sector. The fighting continues. Terrorists fired at Novoyehorivka and Serebryansky forest with unguided aerial missiles.  

Romanian air defense system Patriot arrives in Ukraine03.10.24, 15:16 • 14366 views

Fighting continues in the Northern sector, the enemy attacked near Spirne. The enemy attack was successfully repelled by our defenders.  

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders carried out three assault operations near Andriivka, Bila Hora and Stupochky. The enemy is actively using aviation, having dropped 11 UAVs near Chasiv Yar.  

Four enemy attacks took place in the Toretsk sector. The enemy attacked near the town of Toretsk. Our defenders are giving a worthy fight back, all attacks have been stopped. The aggressor's aircraft bombed the areas of Katerynivka and Kleban-Byk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already launched 20 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Sukhoi Balka, Hirnyk, Novotoretske and Krutyi Yar. The defense forces have already repelled 18 enemy attacks, and two combat engagements are still ongoing. The occupants concentrated their main efforts near Mykolayivka and Selidove, where seven and five combat engagements were registered respectively

In the Kurakhove sector, 18 combat engagements took place today. Militants are most actively trying to advance in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Tsukurine, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Trudove and Katerynivka. Five battles are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops three times near Maksymivka and Bohoyavlenka, where the fighting is still ongoing.

The 72nd Brigade is withdrawing from Vuhledar: “It would have been critically difficult to hold the town any longer”03.10.24, 12:55 • 13418 views

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupants conducted two attacks near Novodanylivka and Kamianske.

Recall

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko said that Ukrainian defenders stopped an active offensive of Russian troops near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

