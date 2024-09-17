There have already been 16 fines for violating the language law on the Internet this year

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111867 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115182 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187182 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147815 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149383 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141399 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192464 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112279 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181928 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104935 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 54576 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: "You will never be alone"

February 28, 08:30 PM • 40312 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 82413 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 57291 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

February 28, 11:39 PM • 53768 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187182 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192464 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181928 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208977 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197494 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147166 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146628 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150943 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142006 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158578 views
Actual
There have already been 16 fines for violating the language law on the Internet this year

There have already been 16 fines for violating the language law on the Internet this year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37062 views

Since the beginning of 2024, 421 complaints have been received regarding violations of the language law on the Internet. The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language reported 161 control measures, 49 warnings, and 16 fines for violations.

Since the beginning of 2024, 421 complaints about violations of the language law on the Internet have been received, 161 control measures have been carried out, 49 warnings and 16 fines for violations have been issued, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language reported on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

"Since the beginning of 2024, 421 complaints have been received regarding violations of the language law regulating the use of the state language on the Internet (which is almost 50% less than in the same period in 2023)," the report says.

Language Ombudsman Taras Kremin noted that a huge number of Internet resources have created a full-fledged Ukrainian version that loads by default and have fulfilled all legal requirements within two years of the relevant law. But, unfortunately, there are those that have not yet done so or, for some reason, keep their home page in a foreign language.

Therefore, in 2024, following complaints from citizens, "161 state control measures were reportedly initiated against business entities that were identified." Most online resources had reportedly eliminated violations of the language law at the time of the state control measures. According to the Commissioner, as of September 10, 2024, "49 warnings have already been issued and 16 fines imposed" for violating Article 27 of the language law (for the absence of a Ukrainian-language version of the website or for loading the website by default in a non-state language).

"As for those online representations for which it was not possible to identify the business entity, I constantly appeal to the National Police of Ukraine and the State Tax Service of Ukraine to identify the violators and bring them to justice. And they will not get off with a fine for violating the language law alone. (...) By the way, some of the violators have already received increased fines for repeated violations. The punishment is irreversible!" emphasized Kremin.

Addendum

On July 16, 2022, the articles of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses came into force, according to which violation of the law on the state language on the Internet may result in administrative liability with a fine of UAH 3400 to 5100 or a warning if the violation is committed for the first time. Repeated violations within a year will result in a fine of UAH 8500-11900.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics

