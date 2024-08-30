There are victims with amputations: the number of injured in Kharkiv has increased to 38

20 injured people as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv are in serious or extremely serious condition. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

"It is known that there were 5 strikes, 5 guided bombs. We have 38 people who were wounded... 20 of them are in serious or extremely serious condition. The doctors are fighting for their lives," said Syniehubov.

According to the head of the RMA, there are victims with amputations.

One of the wounded died in a medical facility.

"There may be people on the upper floors of the building where the hit occurred - at least one woman. There is a risk of the house being destroyed. All specialized services are working in an enhanced mode," added Syniehubov.

Death toll in Kharkiv rises to five due to Russian strike