Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128525 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133393 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 219552 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164373 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159651 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145815 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209860 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112699 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197115 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105234 views

There are victims with amputations: the number of injured in Kharkiv has increased to 38

There are victims with amputations: the number of injured in Kharkiv has increased to 38

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22484 views

As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv, 38 people were injured, 20 of them in serious condition. The death toll has risen to five, and there is a risk of destruction of the building where the shelling took place.

20 injured people as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv are in serious or extremely serious condition. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

"It is known that there were 5 strikes, 5 guided bombs. We have 38 people who were wounded... 20 of them are in serious or extremely serious condition. The doctors are fighting for their lives," said Syniehubov.

According to the head of the RMA, there are victims with amputations.

One of the wounded died in a medical facility.

"There may be people on the upper floors of the building where the hit occurred - at least one woman. There is a risk of the house being destroyed. All specialized services are working in an enhanced mode," added Syniehubov.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

Contact us about advertising