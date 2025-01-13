There are already two thousand votes: Zelensky on the election of the head of Sahaidachnyi Academy through Army+

A poll to elect a new head of the Petro Sahaidachnyi National Army Academy has been launched on the Army+ app. As of now, there are 2,000 votes. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

Zelensky reminded that today he discussed personnel issueswith Oleksandr Syrsky, Anatoliy Bargylevych, Mykhailo Drapaty and Pavlo Palisa, including the appointment of a new head of the Hetman Sahaidachny National Army Academy.

"This is one of the key institutions of military education in Ukraine, and the Academy definitely deserves changes. We will decide what kind of changes and who will implement them together with our Ukrainian military, with all our soldiers who want changes. For this purpose, a corresponding survey has been launched in the Army+ app - there are five candidates for the position of the head of the academy, and there is an opportunity to suggest what needs to be changed in the training process itself, in relations within the academy," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, it is especially important that the academy's cadets and graduates share their experiences and ideas.

As of now, we have 2,000 votes, and this is just a few hours after the poll was launched. I am grateful to everyone who participates. The Army+ app is available for all our soldiers - Zelensky said.

Election of a new head of Sahaidachnyi Academy through Army+: the poll will last until the end of Friday