Women who have returned to full-time work after their child turned one can apply online for benefits under the “yeYasla” program through the “Diia” portal. The service has been opened to everyone who meets the program’s requirements following the completion of beta testing. This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Around 200 women took part in the beta testing of the service. Now all applicants who meet the established requirements can apply for the benefit through “Diia” - the statement said.

The ministry pointed out that after employment or returning to full-time work, information about this may not appear in the Insured Persons Register immediately.

Employers submit reports for the previous month by the 20th of the current month. Starting on the 25th, this data is used for automatic verification when an application is submitted.

For example, if an application for the benefit is submitted from November 1 through November 24 inclusive, the system will check employment information for September. From November 25, the data for October will be used for verification. This procedure applies every month.

If the employment information has not yet been updated, the ministry advises contacting the employer to find out whether the report was submitted and whether the working-hours data was entered correctly. Once the information has been updated, the application can be submitted again.

“yeYasla” is state support for families with children aged one to three. It is intended to help parents combine work and childcare. The funds can be used to pay for childcare services - the Ministry of Social Policy noted .

As before, the benefit can be arranged not only through the “Diia” portal but also in person:

at service centers of the Pension Fund of Ukraine;

at administrative service centers;

through authorized representatives of territorial communities.

The child’s parents may also apply for the payment. Fathers face an additional requirement: they must provide a copy of, or an extract from, the employer’s order granting leave to care for the child until the child reaches the age of three.

This document is not required if the child’s mother has died, has been deprived of parental rights, or if the child lives with the father separately from the mother on the basis of a court decision or a decision by a guardianship and custody authority. In such cases, documents confirming the relevant circumstances must be provided.

Through the portal, it is also possible to apply for maternity benefits, as well as for the payment for childcare until the child reaches the age of one.

In addition, the Ministry of Social Policy expanded the list of merchant categories where targeted child benefits can be used. In particular, the funds may now be used to pay for dental and medical laboratory services under MCC code 8071.